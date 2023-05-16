Agawam Mayor William Sapelli won’t seek re-election

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - William Sapelli has announced that he will not be seeking re-election for a fourth term as mayor of Agawam.

In a statement to Western Mass News, Sapelli explained:

“This decision has not been an easy one. I have worked 46 years for the Town of Agawam, first in the school system as Superintendent of Schools and now as Mayor. I was proud to leave the school system in a great position and I am very pleased to now leave the Town overall in excellent shape for new leadership.”

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with the Agawam School Committee and City Council in a collaborative way to get things done. Town departments, employees, volunteers, and residents have all contributed to the success of my administration and the result is that Agawam is a great place to work and live. I look forward to taking a step back and observing Agawam’s future from the position of a proud citizen.”

