Agawam Police seeking public’s help in locating missing woman

Missing Theresa Lamonde of Agawam 051623
Missing Theresa Lamonde of Agawam 051623(Agawam Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to Agawam Police, 77-year-old Theresa Lamonde was last seen on Sunday, May 14th around 5 p.m.

Police said that she is thought to be on foot. She was last seen on Main Street towards the south end of Agawam.

Lamonde is described as being 4′11″, 130 lbs., with hazel eyes and reddish-brown hair.

If you have seen her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Agawam Police Department at 413-786-4767.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holyoke Police Department Photo
Holyoke Police captain under investigation for allegedly conducting unwarranted CORI check
Police are searching for a missing 4-year-old in Boston.
Body of missing boy, 4, found on shore of Boston Harbor island
A senior tradition at Ludlow High School has been cancelled this year after a senior prank gone...
Ludlow High senior tradition cancelled following prank at school
Officials have identified the victim of a shooting that occurred over the weekend on Lyman...
Officials identify victim of weekend shooting on Lyman St. in Holyoke
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says

Latest News

Old Sturbridge Village
Actor Paul Giamatti to receive Ken Burns Lifetime Achievement Award in Sturbridge
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Westfield and Chicopee.
Town by Town: electric vehicle chargers and Fuller Rd. paving
While the complex itself looks shut down on the outside, that is not the case on the inside.
Many Eastfield Mall stores remain open ahead of shopping center’s July closure
Structure fire on Park St. in Palmer 051623
Palmer crews respond to fire at Northern Construction on Park St.