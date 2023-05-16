Agawam Police seeking public’s help in locating missing woman

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to Agawam Police, 77-year-old Theresa Lamonde was last seen on Sunday, May 14th around 5 p.m.

Police said that she is thought to be on foot. She was last seen on Main Street towards the south end of Agawam.

Lamonde is described as being 4′11″, 130 lbs., with hazel eyes and reddish-brown hair.

If you have seen her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Agawam Police Department at 413-786-4767.

