Amherst-Pelham School Committee vote to remain in open session for superintendent search

The Amherst-Pelham Regional Public School Committee held an emergency meeting Monday night as the district begins its search for an interim superintendent.
By Maria Wilson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Amherst-Pelham Regional Public School Committee held an emergency meeting Monday night as the district begins its search for an interim superintendent.

The school committee debated for more than an hour on whether or not their discussion would take place in front of the public.

This comes after their current superintendent, Dr. Michael Morris announced Friday that he would be taking a leave of absence, citing health concerns.

The question at the heart of Monday’s meeting was whether the committee should go into executive session or not. The committee was split on the best route and debated how to proceed.

“I’m concerned that, if we have a full on open session discussion, that we might accidentally unintentionally weigh into those waters,” said school committee member Peter Demling. “I feel like it’s in the district’s best interest for our attorney to advise us in things we can’t talk about in open session.”

The purpose of the private session is to discuss the parameters of what the position may look like rather than discussing who may be selected.

“I just want to know why you felt an executive session was necessary if we’re not talking about a person and we’re talking about a position,” said committee member Margaret Stancer.

After about an hour of deliberation, the group ultimately voted to stay in open session, which would include the discussion of contract strategy. This conversation will continue at the district’s school committee meeting Tuesday.

