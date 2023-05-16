Chicopee Police warning of online shopping scams using Facebook Marketplace

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department has put out a new scam alert regarding online shoppers using Facebook Marketplace.

The department took to Facebook this week to warn people of a Facebook Marketplace scam and said, in part: “We have seen an increase in reports where buyers are scammed out of their money when attempting to purchase items from sellers on Facebook.”

We spoke with Chicopee Police Officer Travis Odiorne, who told Western Mass News that the scammers are hacking people’s profiles and putting fake items up for sale.

“People are going on Facebook and see what appears to be their friend’s profiles listing items for sale because they’re moving or things like that, so what they’re doing is they’re going on there, they’re clicking on the links, they’re trying to purchase some of the products,” Odiorne explained.

The scammer then asks the buyer to pay half of the amount for the item using apps like Cash App or Venmo. After the buyer sends the money, they’re given a fake address to pick up the items they thought they bought, then by the time they get there, Odiorne noted, “They make the payment and go to the address. They realize it’s not a real address.”

Odiorne is urging the public to be careful online and only go through verified sellers.

“The people, they are very vulnerable to these types of things. We just recommend that you verify the sellers. If it’s someone that you recognize as a friend, maybe reach out to them through Messenger and say ‘Hey, are you actually selling? This is something I would like to do,’” Odiorne noted.

Odiorne added that utilizing an internet exchange location is also a good way to deter scammers.

“Arrange to pay in person, in hand. Find a safe place like we offer here. You can do it at the [police] station in the parking lot here. We have a sign set-up as a front video camera. Our officers do monitor the camera 24/7 inside the building,” Odiorne said.

Odiorne also said you should never pre-pay online for anything. These scammers use money transfer apps like Venmo, CashApp, and Zelle and once you send the money, there’s no getting it back.

If you think you might have been a victim of a Facebook Marketplace scam, you can find a report online with Facebook.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.