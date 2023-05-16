Daytime Emmy Awards postponed due to WGA strike

Emmy Statue
Emmy Statue(NASA / Bill Ingalls / CC BY 2.0)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards have been postponed as a result of the Writers Guild of America strike.

Originally set to air on CBS from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, June 16th, the awards show will now be replaced by regularly scheduled programming.

CBS will instead air repeat episodes of Fire Country and Blue Bloods in its place.

There has been no word on when the awards show will be rescheduled.

