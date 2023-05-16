Local, state police investigating over 50 car break-ins in recent weeks

(WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police are now speaking out about a growing string of car break-ins in western Massachusetts. The department told us they have had over 50 reported car break-ins happen throughout several communities in the past three weeks.

Investigators have released new images of persons of interests believed to be connected to a series of car break-ins happening in western Massachusetts.

“The past several weekends, three to be specific, we have seen a number of car break ins in certain areas targeting the same area. Looks like multiple vehicles multiple individuals going to each one,” said Mass. State Police Sgt. Corey Mackey.

From the hill towns to Hampden County, Mackey told Western Mass News that, as of Tuesday, more than 50 vehicles have been broken into since April 30.

“About three weeks ago, on the April 30 date, in the Palmer area, Three Rivers, it was about 20 or so car breaks all of them unlocked. The vehicles, one of them had the keys in it. The vehicle was stolen and later recovered down in New Haven, CT,” Mackey explained.

He told us that, typically, the suspects steal smaller items like credit cards and IDs and that stolen information has been traced back to online orders made at Walmart stores in Connecticut.

“A number of Walmart’s have received online orders the same date that these credit cards were stolen and then picked up and that were following up with and were able to have some success identifying persons of interest,” Mackey noted.

Car break-ins have occurred in Palmer, Southampton, Easthampton, Longmeadow, Granville, Russell, Huntington, and Westfield.

“We also had one this past weekend on Sunday through Monday, May 15 in the Westfield, Russell, Granville area. Another 18 vehicles were broken into. Again, all unlocked. One vehicle was stolen that had the key left in it. The credit cards were used to place online orders in Connecticut and our investigators are following up with those Walmart’s in Connecticut,” Mackey explained.

As they continue a joint investigation with Connecticut State Police and local police in their search to find the suspects, he is shared this piece of advice.

“These seem to be targets of opportunity, so lock your door. In each instance, the cars were unlocked, park where there’s lighting if you have that available to you, be aware of what is going on in your community. If you see something out of the ordinary or suspicious, call it in and treat your personal information as a valuable item because it’s valuable to other individuals if they can get a hold of it,” Mackey said.

Massachusetts State Police are encouraging people who may have any information regarding these individuals to contact Palmer Police Det. Mike Ciofalo at (413) 283-8792.

