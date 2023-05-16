Man arrested for stabbing in Enfield

Timothy Lindsay.
Timothy Lindsay.(Enfield Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges following a stabbing in Enfield on Tuesday.

Police responded to Town Hall on Enfield Street for the report of a man who was bleeding heavily.

Officers learned the victim was stabbed on Spring Street.

Timothy Lindsay, 32, of Enfield, was arrested. He was charged with assault second-degree and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Police said Lindsay was placed on a $750,000 bond.

