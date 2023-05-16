Man speaks out after Holyoke Police captain conducts unwarranted CORI check on him

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police Captain Manuel Reyes is back in the spotlight as the city’s police department confirmed Monday that there is an open investigation into allegations that he performed an unwarranted background check on a man who was speaking to his estranged wife. This comes as Captain Reyes is currently on administrative leave, accused of sexually harassing a fellow co-worker last month.

The man in the center of this second investigation, former Holyoke resident Jose Flores, is now speaking out to Western Mass News, saying he was in shock when he first received text messages from Captain Reyes.

“His estranged wife told me that he went to the Holyoke Police Department and found out we were speaking, and he looked me up in the Holyoke Police Department computer data system, and I was just shocked,” Flores said.

Western Mass News learned it was a CORI check, which stands for ‘Criminal Offender Record Information’. During the process, it helps verify if an individual is who they claim to be. It also provides an opportunity to confirm the viability of someone’s criminal record, education, employment history, and other activities from their past.

Flores told us that he grew up in Holyoke and moved to Florida 14 years ago. He said that he went to Dean Technical High School with Captain Reyes and his estranged wife. He claimed that it was just a few weeks ago when he received threatening messages from Captain Reyes.

“He reached out to me on May 6th around 7 in the morning. I was sleeping, the ringer was off, then he texted me around 7:45. I woke up, I see the text,” Flores recalled. “He put a comment in the texts about coming down to Florida with his estranged wife and kids. I took it as a veiled threat. Why are you texting me that you’re coming to Florida? I took that as a threat.”

Last month, Captain Reyes appeared in a Chicopee District courtroom after a fellow female police officer has accused him of sexual harassment over a period of 3 years. She filed a harassment prevention order and the judge decided to extend it for a year.

Flores told us that was when he filed his own complaint against Captain Reyes to Holyoke Police and the Department of Justice.

“The following week was when he allegedly committed sexual harassment, those charges there, and she told me about it,” Flores said. “Then, I contacted the Internal Affairs Department in the Holyoke PD. They conducted an investigation and they confirmed with me that he did look up my information on their computer system.”

Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty said that he will not be commenting further into this latest investigation as it is ongoing and it will be considered a standalone investigation. Meanwhile, Flores is demanding for action to be taken.

“Definitely have charges brought against him, be held accountable criminally,” he told us. “The mayor to fire him, I don’t think he should be left to resign and be rewarded with a pension. What he committed is a criminal act and it should be taken care of as such.”

We reached out to Captain Reyes’ attorney for a statement, but have not heard back at this time. He was placed on administrative leave in connection with the earlier sexual harassment case.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.