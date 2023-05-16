Many Eastfield Mall stores remain open ahead of shopping center’s July closure

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on what is happening at Springfield’s Eastfield Mall. While the complex itself looks shut down on the outside, that is not the case on the inside.

Inside the mall, many stores are still open for business ahead of the shutdown in July, when the new owners start their transformation of the space. The only problem is that not many customers are stopping in.

“People just assume that the mall is already closed, so there are not that many people shopping in the mall…absolutely nobody in the mall,” said Bhavana Ved, co-owner of A Dollar.

A Dollar has been in the mall since 1998. Ved told Western Mass News that it has been a struggle the past few months, but they and all of the other stores have not had to pay rent during that span, thanks to the current owners of the property.

“That stress is not there right now…I want to sell it off as much as I can, so that helps a lot,” Ved explained.

Milan Menswear, though, has been doing well during this time. Associate Michael Wingfield said the store is currently in a busy season and is staying in touch with its clients.

“We have our logbooks. We’ll go through, call people, emailing, and various ways of getting it through,” Wingfield added.

Wingfield told us he is helping give the store’s number to customers to stay in touch.

“I give them a card and let them know that mid-June or July, if they say ‘I wonder where those guys are,’ there’s our number,” Wingfield said.

While it is unclear where Milan Menswear will relocate, A Dollar will head to another part of Boston Road and become Springfield’s first-ever party store. For now, both shops said one thing: come over and stop by.

“If anybody out there has got to get graduation suits and prom suits, now is the time,” Wingfield said.

“We are still operating here until the mall closes. Please come to the mall, shop in the mall, and do support the local businesses and small businesses like us,” Ved noted.

While some retailers have closed or relocated, everyone else will have to clear out of the complex by July 15. The Eastfield Mall will then be turned into an open-air promenade in the coming years.

