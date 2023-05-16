Marijuana use in first trimester may harm embryo, study says

A new study finds marijuana use can cause harm in the first trimester of pregnancy.
A new study finds marijuana use can cause harm in the first trimester of pregnancy.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are pregnant and use any form of cannabis product, you may want to consider stopping.

A new study found a significant health impact of marijuana use on fetal development as early as the beginning of pregnancy.

According to the study, published Tuesday in the journal Frontiers in Pediatrics, marijuana use can harm fetal development in the first trimester before many women even know they’re pregnant.

It found THC and CBD exposure in the womb are linked to childhood obesity and higher blood sugar.

The study further suggests that marijuana use may also be linked to a decrease in birth weight, as well as aggression, anxiety and even autism in children.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for a missing 4-year-old in Boston.
Body of missing boy, 4, found on shore of Boston Harbor island
Holyoke Police Department Photo
Holyoke Police captain under investigation for allegedly conducting unwarranted CORI check
Officials have identified the victim of a shooting that occurred over the weekend on Lyman...
Officials identify victim of weekend shooting on Lyman St. in Holyoke
A senior tradition at Ludlow High School has been cancelled this year after a senior prank gone...
Ludlow High senior tradition cancelled following prank at school
Some parents are calling on school officials to rethink the students’ punishment after a senior...
Ludlow parents asking school officials to rethink punishment after senior prank gone wrong

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 20, 2012 file photo shows country music legend Willie Nelson on NBC's "Today"...
Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concerts getting a theatrical release
FILE - Line cooks are seen in this restaurant kitchen. Spending is up at bars and restaurants,...
Retail sales up 0.4% in April from March
Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.
Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk
Angela Munoz, leaves a message on a cross with the name, Cindy Cho, as her husband Rick, looks...
Groups demand officials share information on Texas mall gunman’s motives
2 people displaced after fire on Pendleton Avenue in Chicopee
2 people displaced after fire on Pendleton Avenue in Chicopee