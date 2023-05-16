Palmer crews respond to fire at Northern Construction on Park St.
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Palmer responded to Northern Construction on Park Street Tuesday evening for reports of a fire.
According to Palmer Fire, the call came in at 5:46 p.m.
Crews from Palmer, Three Rivers, Bondsville, Ware, Warren, and Wilbraham responded to the scene.
Officials told our Western Mass News crew that heavy smoke was present and that the building was evacuated.
No injuries have been reported.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.