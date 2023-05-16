Post Malone to perform in Hartford this summer

Post Malone's new tour comes to Hartford in July.
Post Malone's new tour comes to Hartford in July.(Live Nation)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - If y’all weren’t here, he’d be crying.

At least, that’s what Post Malone would have fans believe with the title of his latest tour.

The performer plans to make a stop at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford on Sunday, July 23, according to Live Nation.

“I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all,” Malone said. “Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours.”

Live Nation said tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on Wednesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale on Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com

