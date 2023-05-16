Staying Breezy, but Turning Much Cooler Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Red Flag Warning continues for all of western Mass through 8pm tonight…

A Fire Weather Watch is up for all of western Mass for Wednesday…

A Freeze Watch has been issued for early Thursday morning for Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, and western Hampden Counties…

Lots of clouds around tonight along with moderate to heavy wildfire smoke high up in the atmosphere. Gusty wind eases, but we remain brisk tonight with a west wind shifting northerly after a dry cold front passes through. Temperatures fall into the lower to middle 40s through sunrise with clearing skies and a continued breeze.

A chill for Wednesday! Much cooler air overhead will keep highs in the 50s to around 60 even under a sunny sky. Breezy again with a northerly wind around 15-25mph and gusting to 35mph at times. Though its cooler, with the even lower relative humidity, sunshine and wind, a Red Flag Warning will likely be issued again for our area.

Wind becomes light to calm Wednesday night and we stay clear and very dry, which sets us up for a cold night. Temperatures likely fall to near and below freezing early Thursday morning, which can cause damage or even kill sensitive vegetation.

A cold start Thursday, but another sunny day is on tap along with moderating temperatures. Highs should get back into the middle and upper 60s with lighter wind, making for a pleasant spring day. A continued southerly wind flow and stronger breezes will bring in more clouds Friday along with more seasonable temperatures in the low 70s.

Our next storm system is on the way for Saturday. A cold front moving in from the west and weak low moving up the coast will bring an increasing chance for showers, which may not get going until the early afternoon. While amounts are still uncertain this far out, it looks like showers will continue into Saturday night, then exit by Sunday morning. Decreasing clouds and warmer temperatures are possible for Sunday.

