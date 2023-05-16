Stop and Shop to eliminate single-use plastic bags at stores

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Plastic bags will soon be going away at Stop and Shop.

The Massachusetts-based grocery store said Tuesday that all single-use plastic bags will be eliminated from stores across the northast by July 2023.

In addition, a 10-cent taxable charge will now be applied to all paper bags provided to customers.

Stop and Shop spokesperson Maura O’Brien said that the move is “in an effort to minimize waste and encourage customers to shop with reusable bags.”

The company noted that reusable bags are available for purchase at all locations at various price points.

