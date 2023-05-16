Supreme Judicial Court reinstates indictments of Nathan Bill’s owner, Springfield officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The state’s highest court has reversed a lower court’s decision to dismiss the indictments of a Springfield police officer and local bar owner following an off-duty police brawl outside Nathan Bill’s Bar & Restaurant eight years ago.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has reinstated indictments against a Springfield police officer and Nathan Bill’s co-owner for their alleged role in covering up a brawl outside the Springfield bar back in 2015. The Supreme Judicial Court ruled Tuesday that the lower court was wrong to dismiss the indictment.

Springfield officer Derrick Gentry-Mitchell and Nathan Bill’s co-owner Joseph Sullivan have been accused of misleading investigators following a brawl outside the bar in 2015. That brawl involved a number of off-duty Springfield police officers accused of fighting and injuring four black men. The incident sparked investigations both on the local and federal level and led to the indictment of 13 Springfield officers and one former officer.

According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News Tuesday, the Commonwealth alleges that Gentry-Mitchell, who was on duty and responding to calls about the fight, and Sullivan misled Springfield detectives and FBI agents. Those documents say, in part:

“On these three occasions, the Commonwealth alleges, Gentry-Mitchell falsely stated that he did not hear or see anything to indicate that off-duty officers might have been involved in the assault. These omissions, the Commonwealth alleges, were false and misleading, and they hampered the investigations into the April 2015 assaults.”

The Commonwealth has also accused Sullivan of misleading investigators. He was acquitted of assault charges related to the incident last year.

In 2019, both Gentry-Mitchell and Sullivan were each indicted on one count of perjury and one count of misleading investigators. Gentry-Mitchell was also indicted on one count of making a false police record. This latest ruling reinstates the charges and the case will return to trial.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.