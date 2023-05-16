Teams announced for 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield has announced the field of teams for the Basketball Hall of Fame classic at the MassMutual Center on Saturday, December 16.

Florida Atlantic, whose 2022-2023 season culminated in a Final Four berth, will join UMass, West Virginia, and St. Bonaventure in a doubleheader.

UMass vs. West Virginia

Florida Atlantic vs. St. Bonaventure

“Once again, the proximity of our campus to the Basketball Hall of Fame has created a wonderful opportunity for our UMass basketball program in giving us an opportunity to schedule a former Atlantic 10 opponent in West Virginia in the Hall of Fame Classic in Springfield. It is a wonderful opportunity to bring recent Hall of Fame inductee Bob Huggins, who is also my mentor, back to Springfield to play a game that should mean a lot to him and to us at UMass,” said UMass head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin.

The Hall of Fame classic is one event in the Hall of Fame’s series of collegiate events, which continues to grow in an effort to celebrate the game outside the museum walls.

