Town by Town: electric vehicle chargers and Fuller Rd. paving

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for 9 new electric vehicle chargers around Westfield on Tuesday.

The event was held in the Depot Square Municipal Lot, just north of the Great River Bridges. One of the nine new charging stations is now up and running.

They come just in time for the summer travel season and are available in public parking areas, at public schools, and the municipal airport.

In Chicopee, Fuller Road will be undergoing night paving through Friday morning.

Paving is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and will affect both the eastbound and westbound lanes, as well as the southbound lane of Sheridan Street.

Paving will also be done at the intersection of I-291 and the connecting side streets.

Detour signs will be in place and drivers are asked to seek alternate routes, if at all possible.

