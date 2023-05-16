Walmart trash, safety issues to be discussed at Chicopee City Council meeting

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee City Council will be addressing trash and safety concerns surrounding their local Walmart on Tuesday. They are giving Walmart 30 days to make a plan to effectively clean-up trash from their store and address customer safety.

“When I moved in here 15 years ago, there was trash in this field over here all behind my house coming into our property from Walmart. Ninety percent of it, Walmart bags,” said one Chicopee resident, who chose to remain anonymous.

The resident told Western Mass News how trash coming from Walmart is making its way into his yard and has been for years. The issue has gone before the Chicopee City Council many times before and, once again, the council is calling on Walmart to do a better job at picking up after themselves and their customers. Chicopee City Councilor-at-Large Robert Zygarowski told Western Mass News that Walmart has a month to come up with solutions.

“We voted to give them 30 days. In those 30 days, we gave them not really demands, but things, we think, will improve the relationship,” Zygarowski said.

Zygarowski said Walmart has already taken steps to clean up their lot. He told Western Mass News that the store’s manager hired a cleaning company to remove trash from the parking lot every day. However, Zygarowski said Walmart has been asked to come up with a plan to ensure trash is being properly taken care of. If not, he added that the council has some options to eliminate litter.

“I told them, I said I’ve been researching the possibility of eliminating bags in our city. I don’t want to do that, but I told them if I have to, I will,” Zygarowski noted.

We reached out to Walmart for comment on these trash concerns. We received this statement that said:

“We understand the city has expressed concern about the trash generated from multiple businesses in the vicinity. We continue to work with the city to address the issue and will be presenting a plan soon.”

