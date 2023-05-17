19th century medals, missing nearly 30 years, returned to Springfield Armory

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two dozen 19th century marksmanship medals that had been missing for almost 30 years are now back at the Springfield Armory.

There was a round of applause on Wednesday for the return of some precious history at the Springfield Armory. Several people gathered inside the landmark building to celebrate 24 marksmanship medals that date all the back to the late 19th century.

“The return of these marksmanship medals helps fill in a little bit of that mosaic of that picture of who we are…almost like building a box, right? See it, understand it, get a sense of how it was done in the past, understand where we are today to help challenge us and take us into the future,” said U.S. National Park Service Deputy Regional Director Kirsten Talken-Spaulding.

These medals belonged to two brothers, Milan and Freeman Bull, who were members of the Massachusetts Volunteer Militia in the 1800s. They had earned these medals over time as they were known as two of the finest marksmen in the world. The medals themselves were donated to the armory by members of the Bull family in 1944, but they were discovered missing about 50 years later, according to the special agent in charge from the FBI’s Boston division, Joe Bonavolonta.

“It appears that at some point, yes, the medals had been stolen, but the trail really goes cold several layers deep in terms of various forms of ownership,” Bonavolonta explained.

It was not until October 2021 when a private collector in Tennessee notified the armory’s curator, Alex Mackenzie, just months after acquiring these medals at a gun show from a Massachusetts man for $4,500.

“Through regular historic research and, thankfully, research into the archives of the museum itself, we were able to figure out these medals were in fact part of a larger donation that happened during World War II that, at some point, sprouted legs. We’re lucky that that phone call happened,” Mackenzie said.

The medals were also traced to a senior citizen in Pennsylvania, as well as a collector in New Britain, CT. In February 2022, the FBI seized the artifacts with cooperation from the Tennessee collector and the U.S. Attorney’s office filed a civil forfeiture to have these medals legally returned to the Springfield Armory. Bonavolonta told Western Mass News it’s significant to get these medals back home.

“It’s very important, especially at a day and age where art and antiquities crime is a multi-billion-dollar industry worldwide. This is really all about preserving history,” Bonavolonta noted.

The FBI said it will continue its work to make sure other missing antiquities are returned to their proper places. For now, the Armory is thankful that these pieces of history are back where they belong.

The Armory also celebrated the return of a previously stolen 31-caliber Colt root revolver that was donated to the armory back in 1939 by a Springfield resident.

