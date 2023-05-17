Amherst-Pelham school committee chair discusses search for interim superintendent

By Matt Sottile, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The search for an interim Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools superintendent continues following the temporary leave of Dr. Michael Morris and amid a Title IX investigation that saw three staff members being placed on paid administrative leave.

On Tuesday, dozens of Amherst community members gathered at an emergency school committee meeting to voice their opinions about an ongoing Title IX investigation within the Amherst-Pelham Regional School District and allegations of gender discrimination, specifically affecting the LGBTQ+ community.

“I am a nonbinary transgender who survived childhood trauma, merciless bullying by my peers, and the adults who were supposed to protect me, but did not,” said MJ Schwartz, parent of an Amherst student and former crisis counselor for the LGBTQ+ hotline.

“I was appalled and deeply disappointed to learn about the widespread transphobia and homophobia at the middle school. The very people we hire to help our kids failed them deeply. I am terrified to send them there in a few years,” added Amherst parent Olive Barber.

Here’s how we got to this point over the last month:

  • April 25: public speaks out about an issue going on within school system
  • Thursday: confirmed three middle school staff members placed on paid leave
  • Friday: Morris resigns, citing medical concerns
  • Sunday: Amherst-Pelham Education Association voted with “no confidence” and urged the school committee to investigate Morris and seek the resignation of Doreen Cunningham
  • Monday: a private executive session is held, where the school committee debated for more than an hour on whether or not their discussion would take place in front of the public
  • Tuesday: emergency school committee meeting held
  • Thursday: additional meeting will be held

On Wednesday, Western Mass News spoke with the school committee chair about Tuesday night’s meeting.

“This is a very difficult subject to deal with. There’s a lot of difficult subjects to deal with right now. I think people’s emotions are run high right now and rightfully so,” said Ben Herrington, chair of the Amherst-Pelham Regional School Committee.

He told us that he’s heard resounding no’s from the list of interim superintendent candidates they’ve selected.

“It’s less palatable for folks to come into that role while you’re, I don’t wanna say under fire, but under a great deal of scrutiny with the charged environment we’re dealing with,” Herrington added.

Right now, his main concern is making things right with the school community who spoke out and starting the healing process.

“We absolutely hear you and we are absolutely taking definitive action. It’s too early to say exactly what we are going to do, but this isn’t just going to be a matter of kind words and platitudes. We intend to take some sort of action to make things right,” Herrington added.

