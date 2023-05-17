Crews battle fire along East State Street in Granby

GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Mutual aid was called to a house fire on East State Street in Granby early Wednesday morning.

The call came in just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found the fire in the back of the building and were able to quickly contain it.

The fire was put out completely and the scene was cleared by 4 a.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.