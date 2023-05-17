Crews battle fire along East State Street in Granby

Mutual aid was called to a house fire on East State Street in Granby early Wednesday morning.
By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Mutual aid was called to a house fire on East State Street in Granby early Wednesday morning.

The call came in just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found the fire in the back of the building and were able to quickly contain it.

The fire was put out completely and the scene was cleared by 4 a.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holyoke Police Department Photo
Holyoke Police captain under investigation for allegedly conducting unwarranted CORI check
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Missing Theresa Lamonde of Agawam 051623
Agawam Police seeking public’s help in locating missing woman
Massachusetts State Police are now speaking out about a growing string of car break-ins in...
Local, state police investigating over 50 car break-ins in recent weeks
Gun, drugs seized after apartment break-in in Springfield 051523
Springfield men facing gun, drug charges after breaking, entering into apartment

Latest News

Crews battle fire along East State Street in Granby
That candidate is Sarah Mochak, Director of Special Education in Easthampton.
Internal candidate enters race to become Easthampton’s next superintendent of schools
No injuries have been reported.
Palmer crews respond to fire at Northern Construction on Park St.
The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court reinstated indictments against a Springfield police...
Legal experts discuss logistics of reinstating indictments over Nathan Bill’s brawl