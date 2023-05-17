Family reflects on lightning strike that killed father, injured son

By Jasmine Lotts and Gray News staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A family in Texas is filled with emotions after lightning struck a father and his son as they walked home.

Matthew Boggs, 34, was killed in the incident. His son, Grayson, 6, was injured and is in the hospital fighting for his life.

His family now hopes he pulls through.

Elijah Boggs, 11, was just feet away from his father and little brother when they were struck as they were walked home from the school bus stop.

“I was really scared. I rolled Grayson over and he was kind of smiling a little bit. I thought they were just joking, but when I rolled my dad over the middle of his head was bleeding and his face was already purple,” said Boggs.

After multiple CPR attempts, Grayson was rushed to the hospital.

Matthew Boggs’ mother, Angela Boggs, is shaken now that her only son is gone.

“I always took care of him because he was the one that God gave to me. Now my responsibility is to take care of my grandbabies,” said Angela Boggs.

She said the two were holding hands in their final moment together.

“He just got done telling Grayson, he said, ‘I love you, buddy.’ That’s when the lightning came down,” said Angela Boggs.

The family reported Grayson is still unresponsive.

They said doctors told them Grayson is fine from the neck down, but it will take 72 hours to see if there’s brain damage.

In the meantime, Angela Boggs recounts Grayson’s personality, saying Grayson is a burst of energy.

“He’s a rambunctious little boy. He is always, always on the move playing,” she said.

The Boggs family has faith that Grayson’s strength will help him pull through and recover.

“God’s got it. I believe that, that’s my faith. God has him in his healing arms right now,” said Angela Boggs.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holyoke Police Department Photo
Holyoke Police captain under investigation for allegedly conducting unwarranted CORI check
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Gun, drugs seized after apartment break-in in Springfield 051523
Springfield men facing gun, drug charges after breaking, entering into apartment
Missing Theresa Lamonde of Agawam 051623
Agawam Police seeking public’s help in locating missing woman
Massachusetts State Police are now speaking out about a growing string of car break-ins in...
Local, state police investigating over 50 car break-ins in recent weeks

Latest News

The president expresses confidence in budget talks during remarks from the White House on...
Biden declares ‘America will not default,’ says he’s confident of budget deal with GOP lawmakers
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18,...
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers; no injuries in NYC incident
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
DeSantis signs bills targeting drag shows, pronouns, bathroom use and transgender children
FILE - Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins addresses the media at the Moakley Federal...
Justice Department watchdog finds US attorney in Massachusetts tried to influence DA election
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Groom files wrongful death lawsuit after bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night