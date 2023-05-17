FEMA awards $5.2 million to reimburse DESE for COVID-19 test kits

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Joe Chaisson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be sending more than $5.2 million to the state in order to reimburse the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) for the cost of providing test kits to students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is a source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

In total, the state purchased and distributed 154,532 at-home COVID-19 diagnostic tests to education facilities across the commonwealth between December 2021 and July 2022.

So far, FEMA has provided more than $1.7 billion in public assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holyoke Police Department Photo
Holyoke Police captain under investigation for allegedly conducting unwarranted CORI check
Gun, drugs seized after apartment break-in in Springfield 051523
Springfield men facing gun, drug charges after breaking, entering into apartment
Missing Theresa Lamonde of Agawam 051623
Agawam Police seeking public’s help in locating missing woman
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Massachusetts State Police are now speaking out about a growing string of car break-ins in...
Local, state police investigating over 50 car break-ins in recent weeks

Latest News

It’s National Trauma Survivors’ Day and Baystate Health celebrated those survivors and their...
Trauma survivor thanks Baystate staff for help provided after car crash
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift fans trying, hoping for last-minute tickets to Gillette Stadium shows
Breeze Airways announced Wednesday afternoon that new nonstop flights will soon be taking off...
Breeze Airways adds new non-stop flights from Bradley International Airport
The search for an interim Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools superintendent continues following...
Amherst-Pelham school committee chair discusses search for interim superintendent