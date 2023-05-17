FEMA awards $5.2 million to reimburse DESE for COVID-19 test kits

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be sending more than $5.2 million to the state in order to reimburse the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) for the cost of providing test kits to students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is a source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

In total, the state purchased and distributed 154,532 at-home COVID-19 diagnostic tests to education facilities across the commonwealth between December 2021 and July 2022.

So far, FEMA has provided more than $1.7 billion in public assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.

