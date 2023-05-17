Firefighters respond to a multi-family house fire on George Street in Springfield

Springfield crews are on scene for a multi-family house fire on George Street Wednesday evening.
Springfield crews are on scene for a multi-family house fire on George Street Wednesday evening.(Springfield Fire and Emergency Services)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield crews are on scene for a multi-family house fire on George Street Wednesday evening.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire at this time.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

