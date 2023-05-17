Internal candidate enters race to become Easthampton’s next superintendent of schools

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The search for Easthampton’s next superintendent of schools continued Tuesday evening as the school committee met to discuss next steps in the process of selecting an interim for the upcoming school year.

The committee passed a motion Tuesday to accept an internal candidate for superintendent of schools. That candidate is Sarah Mochak, Director of Special Education in Easthampton.

During the meeting, the committee also voted on how to go forward with the interview process. The committee reviewed questions for each prospective interim candidate on the members’ lists and decided which member would ask what.

This comes after weeks of public outrage and debate after one candidate for superintendent, Dr. Vito Perrone, said that he had his contract rescinded after he used the word “ladies” in an email. Another candidate also pulled out of consideration after controversial Facebook posts surfaced about women’s sports surfaced.

