Internal candidate enters race to become Easthampton’s next superintendent of schools

The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was...
The offer to the final candidate for the superintendent of Easthampton Public Schools was rescinded Thursday.
By Raegan Loughrey and Samantha O'Connor
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The search for Easthampton’s next superintendent of schools continued Tuesday evening as the  school committee met to discuss next steps in the process of selecting an interim for the upcoming school year.

The committee passed a motion Tuesday to accept an internal candidate for superintendent of schools. That candidate is Sarah Mochak, Director of Special Education in Easthampton.

During the meeting, the committee also voted on how to go forward with the interview process. The committee reviewed questions for each prospective interim candidate on the members’ lists and decided which member would ask what.

This comes after weeks of public outrage and debate after one candidate for superintendent, Dr. Vito Perrone, said that he had his contract rescinded after he used the word “ladies” in an email. Another candidate also pulled out of consideration after controversial Facebook posts surfaced about women’s sports surfaced.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holyoke Police Department Photo
Holyoke Police captain under investigation for allegedly conducting unwarranted CORI check
Police are searching for a missing 4-year-old in Boston.
Body of missing boy, 4, found on shore of Boston Harbor island
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
A senior tradition at Ludlow High School has been cancelled this year after a senior prank gone...
Ludlow High senior tradition cancelled following prank at school
Gun, drugs seized after apartment break-in in Springfield 051523
Springfield men facing gun, drug charges after breaking, entering into apartment

Latest News

Nathan Bill's
Legal experts discuss logistics of reinstating indictments over Nathan Bill’s brawl
Missing Theresa Lamonde of Agawam 051623
Agawam Police seeking public’s help in locating missing woman
Old Sturbridge Village
Actor Paul Giamatti to receive Ken Burns Lifetime Achievement Award in Sturbridge
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Westfield and Chicopee.
Town by Town: electric vehicle chargers and Fuller Rd. paving