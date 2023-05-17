Investigation underway following a 2-vehicle crash on Russell Street in Hadley

HADLEY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hadley crews are responding to a two car crash on Russell Street Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Hadley Police Department, the crash occurred at 4:40 p.m. where they found two damaged vehicles and one who had struck a pole.

Officials said utility companies are on their way.

There is traffic backup at this time and the public is advised to avoid the area.

No injuries reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Hadley Police Department.

