Legal experts discuss logistics of reinstating indictments over Nathan Bill’s brawl

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court reinstated indictments against a Springfield police officer and Nathan Bill’s Bar & Restaurant co-owner for their alleged role in covering up a brawl outside the Springfield bar back in 2015.

Western Mass News spoke with Western New England University Professor Creaig Dunton, who told us that reversals like this one are not common, but could be a sign of how serious the judicial system is taking this case.

“The fact that the higher court changed the outcome, basically, does imply they are taking it seriously enough that there might be some more serious charges,” Professor Dunton said.

Springfield police officer Derrick Gentry-Mitchell and Nathan Bill’s co-owner Joseph Sullivan are accused of misleading investigators after a brawl outside the Springfield restaurant in 2015, involving a number of off-duty Springfield police officers accused of fighting and injuring four men. The incident led to the indictment of 16 individuals, many of whom were Springfield police officers.

The pair face charges including perjury and misleading investigators, which Professor Dunton said are serious accusations.

“Those are rather serious charges,” he told us. “Lying in a court of law is a big deal, especially because our system is contingent on honesty and the truth made and presented in the courtroom. So, whenever there is a sort of consorted effort to lie or misrepresent a case, it is certainly something we take very seriously.”

The state’s highest court has reversed a lower court’s decision to dismiss the indictments of a Springfield police officer and local bar owner following an off-

According to court documents, the Commonwealth alleges that Gentry-Mitchell, who was on duty and responding to calls about the fight, and Sullivan misled Springfield detectives and FBI agents:

“According to the Commonwealth, the tangled web of deception by the defendants, and others, lasted years and included misleading testimony before the grand jury.”

Western Mass News spoke with Jared Olanoff, who represented the other Nathan Bill’s owner, John Sullivan, in a related case. He called this case a “logistical nightmare.”

“The question is, then, when there is one indictment and one charge, how could the jury convict as to any of those and be unanimous as to which false statement they would be finding the person guilty of?” said Olanoff.

The court argued their position in those documents, saying:

“Although each misleading statement could form a separate charge for misleading investigators, the Commonwealth is not precluded…from proceeding under one indictment, charging the essential crime of willfully misleading investigators to cover up the off-duty SPD officers’ role in the assault on the victims on April 2015.”

Olanoff told us that the case could have been presented clearer.

“It could be a potentially difficult task for the judge and the jury at trial to sort all of that out,” he said. “The better course would have been, let’s say if there’s four alleged false statements for misleading the police, okay, we are going to charge four indictments for each alleged false statement.”

The Springfield Police Department told us that Gentry-Mitchell has been suspended without pay from the department pending the adjudication of his case.

