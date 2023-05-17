Remains of missing man found in Pittsfield

Lee Walter Meisenheimer
Lee Walter Meisenheimer(Pittsfield Police)
By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Human remains of a missing Berkshire County man have been found in Pittsfield.

Pittsfield Police said that on Sunday, a resident called to report that they found what appeared to be human remains and clothing in a wooded area behind a yard in the area of Morningview Drive.

The medical examiner’s office conducted an autopsy, which positively identified the remains as Lee Walter Misenheimer.

Meisenheimer, 69, was reported missing in July 2022. He lived alone and did not have any close relatives, so his last known sighting could not be confirmed. Searches and an investigation – including interviews and a review of surveillance video - were conducted, but he was not found.

Police noted that there is no evidence to suggest foul play. The cause and manner of death are pending.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Pittsfield Police detective bureau at (413) 448-9705, their tip line at (413) 448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

