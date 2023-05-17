Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

Malayiah Daniels
Malayiah Daniels(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Springfield are looking for your help in locating a missing teeanger.

They said that 15-year-old Malayiah Daniels ran away from her Plumtree Road group home on April 21.

Daniels is 5′6″ tall and weighs 110 pounds. Police noted that she may be in the area around Springfield Central High School, Boston Road, or Greenfield.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau at (413) 787-6360 or the department’s non-emergency line at (413) 787-6300.

