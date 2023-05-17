Subfreezing, Record-Cold Temperatures Likely Tonight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Red Flag Warning in effect for all of western Mass until 8PM

Freeze Warning for all of western Mass from 2am to 7am Thursday

We’ve seen a blustery and cool day across western Mass with afternoon highs struggling to get to 60 degrees. This after we hit highs around 80 yesterday!

High pressure builds in tonight, which will bring wind speeds down throughout the evening. Wind should become light to calm after midnight and with clear skies in place, temperatures get cold. Early morning lows likely fall into the middle and upper 20s across western Mass. A freeze is likely for many in our area, but there likely won’t be a lot of frost due to the dryness of the air. The freeze can surely damage or kill any sensitive plants or seedlings, so be sure to bring them inside or cover them up!

A very cold morning for mid-May, but we rebound quickly. Full sunshine and lighter wind on tap Thursday with temperatures rising through the 40s and 50s in the morning and getting into the 60s in the afternoon. Minus the gusty wind, we still have an elevated fire danger in the area.

Not quite as cold Thursday night, but many still get into the middle and upper 30s with a low risk for frost. Breezes pick up Friday out of the southwest, leading to more seasonable temperatures around 70. Wind gusts to 20-25mph are expected, so the brush fire risk will once again increase across western Mass. High clouds will drift in throughout the day and increase Friday evening and night.

Our next weather maker arrives to start the weekend. A strong cold front will be moving in from the west while a wave of low pressure moves northward from the Carolinas. Skies look mainly cloudy Saturday with a few showers possible in the morning, then there’s a better shot at more of a soaking rain later in the afternoon and evening. Timing details are still being ironed out as well as the track of the low. It’s looking likely that a nice plume of heavier rain moves through southern New England with the low, but there’s a chance it misses us and stays closer to the coast.

Showers should be done by sunrise Sunday with some clearing throughout the morning. Turning warm with highs climbing into the middle and even upper 70s. Large high pressure builds for Monday and Tuesday, bringing good sun and more seasonable temps. The high looks to move offshore mid to late week, bringing a warm up as we head into Memorial Day weekend.

