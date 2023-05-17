Taylor Swift fans trying, hoping for last-minute tickets to Gillette Stadium shows

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift(MGN Online / Raph_PH / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Olivia Hickey
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Everyone has been talking about getting tickets to see global pop super star Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium this weekend for some time now. People are still not “out of the woods” yet and are hoping to score some last-minute tickets.

Swift will take the stage in Foxborough this weekend for three sold-out shows, but many fans, including Fiona Dulude, aren’t giving up.

“I’m hoping to get tickets for Friday night…I have entered contests, I have looked at resale sites, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tiktok, pretty much anywhere I can,” Dulude explained.

“It seems like everyone wants these Taylor Swift concert tickets. I, as a DJ, my family is hounding me for these,” added Chris Kellogg, morning show host at 94.7 WMAS-FM.

Kellogg told Western Mass News that they gave away 76 pairs of tickets through their Taylor 2-a-day contest, which wrapped up Wednesday afternoon. He said there was incredible interest since so many fans faced challenges getting tickets through Ticketmaster when the website saw thousands of people stuck in limbo for hours for the ticket presale in November and resale prices hitting thousands of dollars per seat.

“We got over 370,000 entries for tickets to go see Taylor Swift…One guy who won this morning, one dad who was trying so hard to win for his daughter actually entered 8,000 times to try to win tickets for his daughter. That’s one dedicated dad,” Kellogg explained.

Meantime, across the state, local police departments are preparing for the tens of thousands of ‘Swifites’ expected to make their way to Gillette Stadium for the performances. Officials noted that Foxborough has a “big reputation” for traffic for concerts and games, but with three sold-out shows, they said you should plan accordingly when you load your “getaway car” and head to the show.

“I will be making my way down to the stadium and hopefully get lucky,” Dulude said.

We took a quick look at some the ticket resale website Stubhub for the cost of tickets for Swift’s Friday performance. The cheapest seat we found this afternoon was just over $1,700 and the highest was over $6,000 dollars. For anyone going to the show, parking will open at 2:30 p.m., gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and the show is slated to start at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holyoke Police Department Photo
Holyoke Police captain under investigation for allegedly conducting unwarranted CORI check
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Gun, drugs seized after apartment break-in in Springfield 051523
Springfield men facing gun, drug charges after breaking, entering into apartment
Missing Theresa Lamonde of Agawam 051623
Agawam Police seeking public’s help in locating missing woman
Massachusetts State Police are now speaking out about a growing string of car break-ins in...
Local, state police investigating over 50 car break-ins in recent weeks

Latest News

Breeze Airways announced Wednesday afternoon that new nonstop flights will soon be taking off...
Breeze Airways adds new non-stop flights from Bradley International Airport
The search for an interim Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools superintendent continues following...
Amherst-Pelham school committee chair discusses search for interim superintendent
FILE - Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins addresses the media at the Moakley Federal...
Justice Department watchdog finds US attorney in Massachusetts tried to influence DA election
Two dozen 19th century marksmanship medals that had been missing for almost 30 years are now...
19th century medals, missing nearly 30 years, returned to Springfield Armory