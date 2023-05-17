Taylor Swift fans trying, hoping for last-minute tickets to Gillette Stadium shows

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Everyone has been talking about getting tickets to see global pop super star Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium this weekend for some time now. People are still not “out of the woods” yet and are hoping to score some last-minute tickets.

Swift will take the stage in Foxborough this weekend for three sold-out shows, but many fans, including Fiona Dulude, aren’t giving up.

“I’m hoping to get tickets for Friday night…I have entered contests, I have looked at resale sites, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tiktok, pretty much anywhere I can,” Dulude explained.

“It seems like everyone wants these Taylor Swift concert tickets. I, as a DJ, my family is hounding me for these,” added Chris Kellogg, morning show host at 94.7 WMAS-FM.

Kellogg told Western Mass News that they gave away 76 pairs of tickets through their Taylor 2-a-day contest, which wrapped up Wednesday afternoon. He said there was incredible interest since so many fans faced challenges getting tickets through Ticketmaster when the website saw thousands of people stuck in limbo for hours for the ticket presale in November and resale prices hitting thousands of dollars per seat.

“We got over 370,000 entries for tickets to go see Taylor Swift…One guy who won this morning, one dad who was trying so hard to win for his daughter actually entered 8,000 times to try to win tickets for his daughter. That’s one dedicated dad,” Kellogg explained.

Meantime, across the state, local police departments are preparing for the tens of thousands of ‘Swifites’ expected to make their way to Gillette Stadium for the performances. Officials noted that Foxborough has a “big reputation” for traffic for concerts and games, but with three sold-out shows, they said you should plan accordingly when you load your “getaway car” and head to the show.

“I will be making my way down to the stadium and hopefully get lucky,” Dulude said.

We took a quick look at some the ticket resale website Stubhub for the cost of tickets for Swift’s Friday performance. The cheapest seat we found this afternoon was just over $1,700 and the highest was over $6,000 dollars. For anyone going to the show, parking will open at 2:30 p.m., gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and the show is slated to start at 6:30 p.m.

