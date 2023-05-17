Twin brothers graduate high school as valedictorian, salutatorian

Twins graduating as valedictorian and salutatorian are making school history. (Source: WALB)
By Alicia Lewis and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) – Twin brothers are making history at a high school in Georgia, where they will graduate as valedictorian and salutatorian of their class.

For the 2023 graduating class of Randolph-Clay High School in Cuthbert, Mykel Rainey will be the valedictorian, and Markel Rainey will be the salutatorian.

The Rainey brothers said they came into their senior year with the mindset of succeeding beyond any limitations.

“Last year, we participated in graduation as honor students. And that’s when it really came to fruition that we could be this. So, we started thinking of the possibilities like, what if?” Mykel Rainey said.

To be selected as valedictorian and salutatorian you must maintain an A/B grade on the honor roll and a 3.5 GPA.

The twins’ parents said they couldn’t be prouder of their sons.

“You know, boys tend to stray away and be hard and difficult, but I didn’t get that from them … If they had issues or doubts and I pushed them. They did so. Surprised but not surprised,” mom Tamika Rainey said.

The dynamic duo said their education doesn’t stop here. They are heading to Savannah State University this fall.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holyoke Police Department Photo
Holyoke Police captain under investigation for allegedly conducting unwarranted CORI check
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Gun, drugs seized after apartment break-in in Springfield 051523
Springfield men facing gun, drug charges after breaking, entering into apartment
Missing Theresa Lamonde of Agawam 051623
Agawam Police seeking public’s help in locating missing woman
Massachusetts State Police are now speaking out about a growing string of car break-ins in...
Local, state police investigating over 50 car break-ins in recent weeks

Latest News

The president expresses confidence in budget talks during remarks from the White House on...
Biden declares ‘America will not default,’ says he’s confident of budget deal with GOP lawmakers
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18,...
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers; no injuries in NYC incident
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
DeSantis signs bills targeting drag shows, pronouns, bathroom use and transgender children
FILE - Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins addresses the media at the Moakley Federal...
Justice Department watchdog finds US attorney in Massachusetts tried to influence DA election
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Groom files wrongful death lawsuit after bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night