2 injured, following 3-vehicle crash on North Street in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Easthampton crews respond to the area of North Street for reports of a three-car crash on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Sgt. Chad Alexander, officers received the call at 2:48 p.m. where they found two people were injured in the incident.

Officials confirmed they were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road is open but with slight traffic while tow trucks remove the involved vehicles.

The Easthampton Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash at this time.

