Breezy and Dry Friday; Rain on the Way Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a record-cold start this morning, we ended up with a pretty nice Thursday across western Mass. Seasonably cool with afternoon highs hitting mid 60s for most spots.

High pressure continues to dominate our weather, but as it moves offshore, breezes out of the southwest are increasing. Some gusty breezes on tap early this evening, then wind becomes lighter overnight. Skies remain mostly clear and temperatures get chilly-though not nearly as cold-with lows hitting middle to upper 30s and low 40s by sunrise. A little patchy fog may develop along river valleys.

High clouds increase Friday ahead of our next weather-maker, but we should still see a good amount of sunshine. Breezy and a bit warmer to end the week with highs around 70 and southerly wind gusts to 20-25mph.

After a lengthy dry stretch, wet weather finally returns to southern New England on Saturday. We begin the day cloudy with increasing shower chances. Most of the rain we will see comes later in the afternoon and evening. There will be some heavy rain possible, but right now the best chances for that are farther east into eastern Mass, Rhode Island and eastern CT. For western Mass a quarter to half inch of rain is possible along with a muggy feel, temperatures in the 60s and a southeasterly breeze.

Showers exit by sunrise Sunday with a gradual decrease in clouds during the morning. The day looks nice and warmer with highs in the 70s. Sunday also begins another dry weather stretch, which could very well last through Memorial Day Weekend! Temperatures next week start seasonable and gradually get warmer with some 80s mid to late week.

