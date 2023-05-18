Chicopee library using Taylor Swift’s tour to help inspire readers

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Not everyone was able to get tickets for the Taylor Swift concerts in Foxborough this weekend, but one local library put forth an idea this week to bring Taylor Swift to book readers.

“I’ve loved her for over ten years. I went to see her once at Gillette (stadium) and it was an amazing experience. I’ve been a fan even before then,” said Chicopee Public Library Access Services Librarian Kyleigh Morin.

As you can probably tell, Morin is a huge Taylor Swift fan. She also likes reading and getting others to devour books. Knowing the pop star was playing in Massachusetts this spring for the ‘Eras’ tour, she decided to combine both of her fandoms into one clever idea.

“We have rotating displays here every couple of weeks. About every two weeks, we switch out what we do and so I looked at the calendar and was like, ‘oh, this is going to line up perfectly for when Taylor Swift is going to be in town. I should definitely do that,’” Morin added.

In the library’s lobby is a display called ‘A Book for Every Era’ based on Swift’s past ten albums. Morin took words, themes, and quotes from the albums that stuck out to her, find books that matched with them, and put those reads on display. She told Western Mass News there is one main goal she wants to achieve by doing this.

“I wanted to introduce her to more people and relate it back to the books that I also love through the job I have at the library…You can come here and get a little taste, get a little bookmark, and read something that might inspire you the way that her albums have inspired us for so many years,” Morin explained.

Morin also created bookmarks that have the albums’ names and colors that readers can keep. It is unclear what the next display idea will be in the coming weeks, whether it is movie-related or colossal creatures. As for this display, she hopes a certain someone sees it.

“Taylor Swift, you should come visit our display, check out a book,” Morin said.

The library will have the display up until May 30, so if you did not get tickets for concerts, you can “Shake It Off” by maybe reading a “Love Story.”

