Crews battle house fire on State Street in North Adams

Crews were called to a large fire on State Street in North Adams on May 17, 2023
Crews were called to a large fire on State Street in North Adams on May 17, 2023
By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters in North Adams responded to a major house fire late Wednesday on State Street.

The call came in around 11 p.m. and in photos shared on social media, a multi-story building could be seen completely engulfed in flames.

Mutual aid was called in from Adams, Williamstown, and Clarksburg.

The building eventually collapsed. The fire also started to spread to nearby woods and residents were reportedly asked to evacuate.

Officials said the building was unoccupied.

There is no word on an exact cause or if there were any injuries.

