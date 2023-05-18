Expert advice on managing money as a couple

Almost 40% of people in a committed relationship keep money secrets from their partner, report finds
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A recent survey by Bankrate found just over 40% of committed couples completely combine their finances, 23% have completely separate accounts and 34% have a mix of joint and separate funds.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said the way couples manage their money depends on each person’s financial style.

For instance, if one person is a saver and the other is a spender, Dale said they need to find the right financial strategy for both styles.

“I will say if you’re somebody that does value freedom and feels like you want to be able to spend, having separate accounts and then maybe having a joint account together to pay the bills that you know you’re going to split, might be a good way to give you that freedom,” Dale recommended.

Dale said to think about what you want life to look like 30 or 40 years down the road and talk about it, so you can plan for it.

A certified financial advisor is also a good way to go, according to Dale. A professional looking from the outside in can help you make some money moves together.

The Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards can help you find an advisor near you.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

That candidate is Sarah Mochak, Director of Special Education in Easthampton.
Internal candidate enters race to become Easthampton’s next superintendent of schools
Gun, drugs seized after apartment break-in in Springfield 051523
Springfield men facing gun, drug charges after breaking, entering into apartment
Malayiah Daniels
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager
Massachusetts State Police are now speaking out about a growing string of car break-ins in...
Local, state police investigating over 50 car break-ins in recent weeks
While the complex itself looks shut down on the outside, that is not the case on the inside.
Many Eastfield Mall stores remain open ahead of shopping center’s July closure

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Springfield could see arrival of homeless students from outside the city
Expert advice on managing money as a couple
A Springfield man has been arrested in connection with a shooting last month in the city.
Suspect arrested in connection with shooting on Belmont Avenue in Springfield
FILE - This combination of images provided by the Memphis, Tenn., Police Department shows, from...
Tennessee commission holds off on decertifying former officer charged in Tyre Nichols death