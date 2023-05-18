Local leaders, residents approve budget proposal for South Hadley District #1, after voted down

SOUTH HADLEY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A historic turnout in South Hadley after hundreds voted to approve the fire department’s district #1 budget.

Town leaders, South Hadley residents, and firefighters throughout the state came out to support their firefighters and EMTs. They were able to approve a budget to keep the department staffed.

“We’d be foolish not to support our firefighters,” said Pauline McCalfgin.

The purpose of Wednesday’s meeting: to hold a second vote on the South Hadley Fire District #1 budget for the upcoming fiscal year, after residents voted down a budget increase during their meeting late last month.

In the end, they came to a unanimous decision to approve the budget which would include:

A 3 percent raise in wages for firefighters and paramedics

2.5 percent raise for the administrative clerk and treasurer

3 percent bump in holiday pay for the fire chief

And additional lines, like overtime

Altogether totaling $2.7 million up from $2.6 million.

Dozens of firefighters from throughout the commonwealth showed up and stood in solidarity including Richard MacKinnon, President of the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts.

We spoke with MacKinnon moments before the meeting about how big of an impact fire services have on the community.

“It would be a disaster for public safety in South Hadley,” said MacKinnon. “Come July 1st, they could be without a job if this isn’t funded.”

But the community agreed: they did not want to see their town’s fire services compromised.

“I don’t understand all the logic of all the budget and payroll, but our firefighters and our paramedic need their money,” said a South Hadley resident.

Admist the emotionally charged conversation, some in the crowd raised concerns about transparency.

“We need to be having these conversations transparently, people need to acknowledge when they haven’t been clear and transparent,” said Lily Newman. “I will be voting on the previous article five. However, I’m a new town meeting member in the last year and I am extremely appalled by the behavior tonight on all sides.”

The group also voted on two other motions that did not pass, one which would have approved district one’s budget contingent on specific spending cuts and the other was related to which town workers were entitled to insurance.

