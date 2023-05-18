‘Ride of Silence’ brings road safety awareness for motorcyclists, honors victims

WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Cyclists took to the roads in a silent procession to honor those who have been killed or injured while cycling on public roadways Wednesday afternoon.

The ride of silence was meant to raise awareness of motorists, police, and city officials that cyclists have a legal right to the public roadways, and to honor those who have been killed or injured.

Although cyclists have a legal right to share the road with motorists, drivers are often not aware of these rights, and sometimes they are not aware of the cyclists themselves.

Jonathan McHatton, the organizer of the event said, “This event is especially important in light of the new Massachusetts law that highlights safe passing distance so motorists must provide at least 4 feet of distance when passing a cyclist.”

The ride began at Westfield Middle School.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.