‘Ride of Silence’ brings road safety awareness for motorcyclists, honors victims

Cyclists took to the roads in a silent procession to honor those who have been killed or injured while cycling on public roadways Wednesday afternoon.
By Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Cyclists took to the roads in a silent procession to honor those who have been killed or injured while cycling on public roadways Wednesday afternoon.

The ride of silence was meant to raise awareness of motorists, police, and city officials that cyclists have a legal right to the public roadways, and to honor those who have been killed or injured.

Although cyclists have a legal right to share the road with motorists, drivers are often not aware of these rights, and sometimes they are not aware of the cyclists themselves.

Jonathan McHatton, the organizer of the event said, “This event is especially important in light of the new Massachusetts law that highlights safe passing distance so motorists must provide at least 4 feet of distance when passing a cyclist.”

The ride began at Westfield Middle School.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holyoke Police Department Photo
Holyoke Police captain under investigation for allegedly conducting unwarranted CORI check
Gun, drugs seized after apartment break-in in Springfield 051523
Springfield men facing gun, drug charges after breaking, entering into apartment
Missing Theresa Lamonde of Agawam 051623
Agawam Police locate missing woman
Massachusetts State Police are now speaking out about a growing string of car break-ins in...
Local, state police investigating over 50 car break-ins in recent weeks
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says

Latest News

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno hosted his re-election campaign kick-off party on Wednesday...
Springfield Mayor Sarno kicks off re-election campaign
Town by town is taking you to Holyoke and Chicopee.
Town by Town: ‘National Skilled Nursing Care Week’ event, EMT academy open house
Springfield crews are on scene for a multi-family house fire on George Street Wednesday evening.
Firefighters respond to a multi-family house fire on George Street in Springfield
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Investigation underway following a 2-vehicle crash on Russell Street in Hadley