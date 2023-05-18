Security, traffic plans in place ahead of Taylor Swift’s Gillette Stadium concerts

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Preparations are underway for this weekend’s Taylor Swift concerts. Public safety officials held a security briefing Thursday ahead of the busy weekend, but for some super fans, the day was all about getting a chance to buy exclusive merchandise ahead of Taylor Swift’s performances.

“I’m just so excited. I can’t wait. I’ve gone to every single one of her tours since ‘Fearless’ when I was five. It’s just awesome to be able to go again now that I’m 20,” said Lia Oppenheim from Sudbury.

Excited Taylor Swift fans gathered at Gillette Stadium Thursday, ahead of her three-day concert tour stop in the Bay State this weekend. Hundreds of Swifties had the early opportunity to purchase exclusive tour merchandise.

“I have so much merch and it’s just amazing to have the truck here and all the Swifties around me, it’s amazing,” Oppenheim added.

Oppenheim has tickets for the show on both Friday and Sunday. She told Western Mass News she has plans to arrive early to beat the heavy traffic that is expected.

“I mean the traffic coming in here is always crazy, so I just hope that it’s all under control and that they do a lot better than other places have been doing,” Oppenheim noted.

Public safety leaders held a security briefing to discuss tips and best practices for fans attending the concert.

“It’s going to be the same traffic management plan that we utilize for NFL football games and other full stadium events. We’ll have a concert lane from the north and a concert lane from the south. We strongly encourage everybody to use I-95 and Route 495 to get here. Stay off the local roads, prevent a backup. Taking a local road is not going to get you here any quicker. We also strongly encourage if you do not have a ticket not to come out to the venue,” said Mass. State Police Lt. Col. Brian McKenna.

Besides the Taylor Swift concert Friday night, singer Janet Jackson will be performing at Xfinity Center in Mansfield and, just 45 minutes north of that at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics will take on the Miami Heat for Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, which is expected to bring even more traffic to the area. Police said they are ready for it as they will have extra patrols for the roadways and sidewalks.

“495 is a big road, so we encourage people to come out early, give themselves plenty of time to travel to the stadium,” McKenna added.

