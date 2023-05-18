Springfield could see arrival of new public school students from outside the city

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield could be preparing for the possible arrival of new students to the public school district from places outside the city.

We’re told that the state has been in communication with city officials about this possibility. In a statement to Western Mass News, Jacqueline Reis, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said:

“The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education contacted Springfield to let them know about the possible arrival of students experiencing homelessness, the majority of whom are not newcomers to Massachusetts.”

“The department is committed to helping school districts meet the needs of students placed in their schools and will continue to connect students with the supplies and resources they need to succeed in school.”

We spoke with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno to learn more.

“We always try to help out as best we can, but I have to tell you, on the federal government level, they’ve really punted on this. They’ve been unwilling or inept in dealing with this migrant situation and it really hurts urban centers, it really hurts gateway cities. We’re a welcoming city. We try to do the best we can, but again, I have people who are Springfield residents or live in Springfield that come to my office to look for housing and there’s no housing to be had. That’s a problem through the commonwealth and throughout the United States of America,” Sarno explained.

He went on to ask surrounding suburban rural areas to step up as the city is running out of space

DESE said their emergency support grant for students placed in new shelters provides $1,000 per student for immediate needs including clothes, a laptop, and other support.

