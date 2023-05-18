Springfield could see arrival of new public school students from outside the city

By Olivia Hickey and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield could be preparing for the possible arrival of new students to the public school district from places outside the city.

We’re told that the state has been in communication with city officials about this possibility. In a statement to Western Mass News, Jacqueline Reis, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said:

“The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education contacted Springfield to let them know about the possible arrival of students experiencing homelessness, the majority of whom are not newcomers to Massachusetts.”

“The department is committed to helping school districts meet the needs of students placed in their schools and will continue to connect students with the supplies and resources they need to succeed in school.”

We spoke with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno to learn more.

“We always try to help out as best we can, but I have to tell you, on the federal government level, they’ve really punted on this. They’ve been unwilling or inept in dealing with this migrant situation and it really hurts urban centers, it really hurts gateway cities. We’re a welcoming city. We try to do the best we can, but again, I have people who are Springfield residents or live in Springfield that come to my office to look for housing and there’s no housing to be had. That’s a problem through the commonwealth and throughout the United States of America,” Sarno explained.

He went on to ask surrounding suburban rural areas to step up as the city is running out of space

DESE said their emergency support grant for students placed in new shelters provides $1,000 per student for immediate needs including clothes, a laptop, and other support.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

That candidate is Sarah Mochak, Director of Special Education in Easthampton.
Internal candidate enters race to become Easthampton’s next superintendent of schools
Gun, drugs seized after apartment break-in in Springfield 051523
Springfield men facing gun, drug charges after breaking, entering into apartment
Malayiah Daniels
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager
Massachusetts State Police are now speaking out about a growing string of car break-ins in...
Local, state police investigating over 50 car break-ins in recent weeks
While the complex itself looks shut down on the outside, that is not the case on the inside.
Many Eastfield Mall stores remain open ahead of shopping center’s July closure

Latest News

A Springfield man has been arrested in connection with a shooting last month in the city.
Suspect arrested in connection with shooting on Belmont Avenue in Springfield
Police seek the public’s help in finding a shoplifting suspect in the Springfield area, stole...
Springfield Police search for shoplifting suspect
You may have noticed more rodents lately in your homes and offices and you’re not alone.
Residents, businesses seeing increase in rodent population
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Security, traffic plans in place ahead of Taylor Swift’s Gillette Stadium concerts