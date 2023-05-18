Springfield Mayor Sarno kicks off re-election campaign

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno hosted his re-election campaign kick-off party on Wednesday evening.

Mayor Sarno officially announced he was running for re-election in March but hosted his first campaign event.

“First they expect strong, efficient, effective, strategic leadership with heartfelt compassion, I know I can continue to deliver upon these ideals,” said Mayor Sarno. “I remain sted-fast in my resolve to be the type of leader everyone can trust and work with.”

Mayor Sarno said his number one priority will continue to be the war on crime within the city and work directly with the police department.

The event was held at the Greek Cultural Center.

