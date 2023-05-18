Springfield Police search for shoplifting suspect

Police seek the public’s help in finding a shoplifting suspect in the Springfield area, stole...
Police seek the public’s help in finding a shoplifting suspect in the Springfield area, stole over $250 in merchandise.(Springfield Police Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police seek the public’s help in finding a shoplifting suspect in the Springfield area, stole over $250 in merchandise.

According to the Springfield Police Department, on May 9 at around 6 p.m. the suspect stole several items from Walgreens on Boston Road.

Officials said the suspect used force to open a locked cage and fled in a black Sedan.

If you or anyone has any information regarding the suspect contact the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip, Text CRIMES to 274637 and type SOLVE and your tip.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

That candidate is Sarah Mochak, Director of Special Education in Easthampton.
Internal candidate enters race to become Easthampton’s next superintendent of schools
Gun, drugs seized after apartment break-in in Springfield 051523
Springfield men facing gun, drug charges after breaking, entering into apartment
Malayiah Daniels
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager
Massachusetts State Police are now speaking out about a growing string of car break-ins in...
Local, state police investigating over 50 car break-ins in recent weeks
While the complex itself looks shut down on the outside, that is not the case on the inside.
Many Eastfield Mall stores remain open ahead of shopping center’s July closure

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Springfield could see arrival of homeless students from outside the city
A Springfield man has been arrested in connection with a shooting last month in the city.
Suspect arrested in connection with shooting on Belmont Avenue in Springfield
You may have noticed more rodents lately in your homes and offices and you’re not alone.
Residents, businesses seeing increase in rodent population
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Security, traffic plans in place ahead of Taylor Swift’s Gillette Stadium concerts