Springfield Police search for shoplifting suspect

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police seek the public’s help in finding a shoplifting suspect in the Springfield area, stole over $250 in merchandise.

According to the Springfield Police Department, on May 9 at around 6 p.m. the suspect stole several items from Walgreens on Boston Road.

Officials said the suspect used force to open a locked cage and fled in a black Sedan.

If you or anyone has any information regarding the suspect contact the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip, Text CRIMES to 274637 and type SOLVE and your tip.

