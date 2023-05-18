Suspect arrested in connection with shooting on Belmont Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man has been arrested in connection with a shooting last month in the city.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 22-year-old Louis Olmo was taken into custody at an apartment on the 100 block of Birch Park Circle in West Springfield.

Olmo’s arrest stems from an incident on April 12 when Springfield Police responded to the 100 block of Belmont Avenue for a report of two gunshot victims.

One of those victims was Olmo, who was transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Upon investigation, Olmo is alleged to have accidentally shot himself and the female victim while attempting to sexual assault her. He’s been charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault to rape.

