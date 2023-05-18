Swifties can head to Gillette Stadium early to get their merchandise

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WFSB) - Taylor Swift fans can make a trip up to Foxborough, MA on Thursday to get gear ahead of this weekend’s concerts.

Swifties were invited to Gillette Stadium on May 18 to buy “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” merchandise.

Doors were slated to open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“On Thursday, the merchandise trailer will be open to the general public and located in Lot 3B on the east side of Gillette Stadium,” stadium officials said. “Please note that the line will be capped to accommodate the 7 p.m. close.”

Officials said parking for fans will be accessible via P1 when traveling from the north and P2 for fans traveling from the south.

“The merchandise trailer will be cashless and items will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis,” they said.

The stadium said that fans attending the concerts this weekend will also have the opportunity to visit the merchandise trailer.

Ahead of the shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the trailer will open with stadium lots at 2:30 p.m. and will be located on the west side of the stadium across from Lot 10 and adjacent to the CVS Health Gate.

“Anyone not holding an event ticket will not be able to access and park in the stadium lots to access the merchandise trailer on Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” the stadium said.

It said event tickets are required to access stadium parking lots for all full stadium events at Gillette Stadium, including Taylor Swift. Guests will be required to show an event ticket corresponding with that evening’s show to gain entry and park in Gillette Stadium lots. Guests not holding an event ticket will be turned away.

For everything else fans should know about this weekend’s concerts, head here.

Gillette was the first NFL stadium that Swift ever headlined. The shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will mark her 11th, 12th, and 13th times she performs at the venue.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.