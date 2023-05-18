Taylor Swift fans gather early at Gillette Stadium for chance to buy tour merchandise

By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The countdown is on for Taylor Swift’s three-day concert stop at Gillette Stadium and fans gathered all morning Thursday to get their hands on exclusive Taylor Swift merchandise ahead of her tour opening in the Bay State.

Those Taylor Swift fans know all too well just how valuable the merchandise is as dozens of Swifties waited hours for this merch trailer to open. Sales began at 10 a.m. and will go through 7 p.m. Thursday in Lot 3B. The line will be capped to accommodate the 7pm closing time.

The merchandise trailer is not the only important thing happening at Patriot Place on Thursday. Law enforcement held a briefing where they discussed best ways to get to and from the stadium if you have tickets for this weekend’s concerts.

If you have plans to take a trip out to the eastern part of the state tomorrow, it is expected to be very busy in the Boston area with a major traffic warning already in place. Besides the three-day Taylor Swift concert, singer Janet Jackson will be performing at Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Friday, and just 45 minutes north of that at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics will take on the Miami Heat for Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

We will have much more on that and what else you need to know if you are traveling to Gillette Stadium for Taylor Swift starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

