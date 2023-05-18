Town by Town: ‘National Skilled Nursing Care Week’ event, EMT academy open house

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Holyoke and Chicopee.

Mont Marie Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Holyoke was “cultivating kindness” all week long.

The center is observed “National Skilled Nursing Care Week,” and featured the theme of “cultivating kindness,” with a series of activities and special events.

The activities highlighted its role in providing high-quality nursing and rehabilitation care.

Wednesday’s event was a barbecue for local police and fire departments along with the Mont Marie Care team.

The EMT Academy in Chicopee held an open house from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The purpose of the open house was to make the public aware of the training academy and how to become an EMT or paramedic.

