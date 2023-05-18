Town by Town: ‘National Skilled Nursing Care Week’ event, EMT academy open house

Town by town is taking you to Holyoke and Chicopee.
By Raegan Loughrey, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Holyoke and Chicopee.

Mont Marie Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Holyoke was “cultivating kindness” all week long.

The center is observed “National Skilled Nursing Care Week,” and featured the theme of “cultivating kindness,” with a series of activities and special events.

The activities highlighted its role in providing high-quality nursing and rehabilitation care.

Wednesday’s event was a barbecue for local police and fire departments along with the Mont Marie Care team.

The EMT Academy in Chicopee held an open house from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The purpose of the open house was to make the public aware of the training academy and how to become an EMT or paramedic.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holyoke Police Department Photo
Holyoke Police captain under investigation for allegedly conducting unwarranted CORI check
Gun, drugs seized after apartment break-in in Springfield 051523
Springfield men facing gun, drug charges after breaking, entering into apartment
Missing Theresa Lamonde of Agawam 051623
Agawam Police locate missing woman
Massachusetts State Police are now speaking out about a growing string of car break-ins in...
Local, state police investigating over 50 car break-ins in recent weeks
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says

Latest News

Springfield crews are on scene for a multi-family house fire on George Street Wednesday evening.
Firefighters respond to a multi-family house fire on George Street in Springfield
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Investigation underway following a 2-vehicle crash on Russell Street in Hadley
Freeze Warnings up for western Mass tonight. Dry weather continues to end the week.
Janna's Thursday Forecast
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be sending more than $5.2 million to the...
FEMA awards $5.2 million to reimburse DESE for COVID-19 test kits