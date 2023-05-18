Wilbraham, Palmer crews respond to a brush fire on Boston Road

PALMER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters responded to the area of Boston Road for reports of a brush fire on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Wilbraham Fire Department, fire crews were on scene at 2:15 p.m. behind the Trailers of New England Inc. in Palmer to prevent the fire from spreading.

No injuries reported.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was due to the red flag warning in the area.

