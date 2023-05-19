Agawam business owners named Mass. Small Business Persons of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Congressman Richard Neal attended an event on Friday to celebrate the president and vice president of Millenium Press for being named Massachusetts Small Business Persons of the Year.

Millennium Press is a full-service print shop that has been in business since 1989.

Jim and Kelly Sullivan were honored at the annual SCORE Boston Celebrates Small Business Success. The award comes 15 years after Millennium Press was hit hard by the 2008 financial crisis, but with the help of Neal and the Small Business Administration, Millennium PPress created a plan to consolidate its debt and refinance its assets.

