Amherst-Pelham Regional School appoints superintendent, Easthampton leaders discuss school committee candidates

(WGGB/WSHM) - Two highly anticipated school committee meetings on Thursday night as the Amherst-Pelham School Committee voted in a temporary superintendent. Also, Easthampton City Council and the school committee hear from candidates about their two vacant school committee positions.

The Amherst-Pelham Regional School Committee appointed the district’s finance director, Douglas Slaughter to fill in for their current superintendent, Dr. Michael Morris, who stepped down last Friday due to health reasons.

Allegations of LGBTQ+ discrimination and a Title 9 investigation loomed over the discussion on how the district will heal and move forward.

During their previous meeting earlier this week, the school committee created a list of eight candidates they wanted to consider for the role, only three were accepted to be considered. Those finalists were:

Doug Slaughter, finance director of ARPS

Trevor Baptiste, former chair, Amherst-Pelham regional school committee

Susan Hollins, former Greenfield superintendent

Many of those who spoke out during public comment urged the committee to consider external candidates, specifically Susan Hollins.

Others expressed concerns about how quickly the process is moving.

“How on earth can we choose a superintendent, even if it’s just for five days, that we have not met?” said Amy Kalman.

While some school committee members argued it would be best to select someone who already is familiar with the district.

Overall, school committee members said naming an acting superintendent is vital.

“When it comes to the sense of urgency we have right now, I’ll tell you right now, it’s dangerous not to have a superintendent in place,” said Ben Herrington.

Another committee looking to heal through action, the Easthampton School Committee and city council heard from candidates seeking to fill their two vacant school committee positions.

One of their first items of business as interim school committee members will be to help in the search for the district’s interim superintendent.

“I want to do my part in helping our students succeed,” said Lynda Broadhurst. “It is no secret that there have been some struggles lately and I believe we can get past this and favorably move forward. I am willing to show everyone the respect they deserve.”

Candidates answered questions about rebuilding trust within the Easthampton community.

“How do you gain the trust of a divided community?” said Sean Bates.

“I think you gain the trust of a divided community through, and I mean personally and as a body, but I mean me, through radical transparency, explaining one’s thought process. Simple and direct language. Reaching out with empathy.”

The Easthampton Joint Committee did not select school committee members on Thursday night, but it’s set to happen during their May 31st meeting.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.